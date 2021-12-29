U.S. Reports Highest Seven-Day Average Of Coronavirus Cases

The United States on Tuesday reported the highest seven-day average of cases in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The weekly average of 267,305 cases marks a whopping 126 percent increase in a fortnight, the New York Times reports.

The record came only a day after the country reported the highest case number recorded in a single day.

And Tuesday's case number was the second highest recorded in recent months.

With 377,041 new coronavirus infections reported, the national total has increased to 53,174,989.

The surge in cases is driven by the fast spreading Omicron variant, with New York, California, Florida and Illinois being the worst-affected states.

On Tuesday alone, California reported 49,384 new cases and 85 deaths due to the coronavirus.

With 2,338 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll has risen to 820,929.

Hospitalizations continue to rise and are nearing 75,000.

41,325,110 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 205,420,745 Americans, or 61.9 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87.5 percent of people above 65.

Booster shots are being administered at a faster rate. More than 67 million people, or 32.7 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.

Meanwhile, in the wake of an uptick in cases in the National Capitol Region in recent weeks, the Department of Defense announced some additional mitigation measures on the Pentagon Reservation to protect the workforce and their families.

The Director of Administration and Management (DA&M) urged supervisors and managers to strongly encourage their workforce to maximize telework, where the mission permits, through the end of January.

The Pentagon Reservation, the headquarters of the U.S. Defense Department, will be closed to unofficial visitors through the end of January.

Official visitors will be limited to the minimum required for mission critical meetings.

Organizations are expected to maintain occupancy rates at less than 40 percent, subject to exceptions approved by DA&M, the Pentagon said in a press release.

