European Markets Close Mixed On Wednesday

The major European were fairly divergent on Wednesday, opening on opposite sides of the unchanged line and finishing the same way.

The markets responded in different ways after the World Health Organization warned that the Omicron variant still poses "very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fueled record outbreaks in many countries.

France's new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period hit a record high of 179,807 on Tuesday, by far the highest one-day tallies worldwide since the start of the pandemic. U.K., Italy, Greece and Portugal all hit record daily infections as Omicron continues to surge across the continent.

The market responded with a jittery performance as Germany's DAX sank 111.45 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 15,852, while London's FTSE gained 48.59 points or 0.66 percent to close at 7,420.69 and the CAC 40 in France dipped 19.59 points or 0.27 percent to end at 7,161.52.

Germany snapped a five-day winning streak as Deutsche Telekom tumbled 1.63 percent, while Deutsche Bank dropped 1.44 percent, Infineon Technologies retreated 1.26 percent, Volkswagen sank 1.19 percent, Deutsche Borse skidded 0.78 percent, Deutsche Post lost 0.76 percent, Siemens Energy fell 0.52 percent and Heidelberg Cement dipped 0.17 percent.

In London, Experian spiked 2.66 percent, while Ashtead Group jumped 1.80 percent, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust tumbled 1.71 percent, Entain slumped 1.43 percent, Associated British Foods climbed 1.21 percent, Rightmove rallied 1.16 percent, Tesco advanced 1.09 percent, Royal Dutch Shell lost 0.89 percent, British American Tobacco slid 0.45 percent and Rolls-Royce rose 0.21 percent.

France ended a two-day winning streak as Airbus tumbled 1.15 percent, while Veolia Environment dropped 1.04 percent, Sodexo and Bouygues both gained 0.84 percent, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain improved 0.61 percent, Societe Generale collected 0.43 percent, BNP Paribas slid 0.18 percent, Credit Agricole rose 0.14 percent and Sanofi eased 0.09 percent.

In economic news, Eurozone banks approved loans to households and businesses at a faster annual pace in November, preliminary data from the European Central Bank showed Wednesday. The annual growth rate of loans to households climbed to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent in October.

Austria's manufacturing activity increased in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.7 in December from 58.1 in November. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

