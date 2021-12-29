Louisiana Passes Bill Legalizing Flower Form Of Marijuana From Jan. 1

The legislative assembly in Louisiana has passed a Bill that allows medical marijuana users to legally purchase from designated dispensaries the traditional, smokable, flower form of marijuana, beginning January 1.

After the legislative assembly passed the Bill, Governor John Bel Edwards signed the Bill into law House Bill 391.

Commenting on the developments, dispensary owner, Ruston Henry said, "So more people come into the pharmacy, more people participate in the program, more people are getting help. More people are getting their lives back."

Most medical marijuana patients are at present, using types of marijuana like vapes, creams and edibles and they all are expected to switch to the raw, smokable version when it becomes commercially available.

Medical marijuana, in its raw form, is much cheaper, compared to marijuana in its other forms. Industry experts said, "That cost-saving is passed onto the customers. If you decrease the cost, it's one less barrier that's an impediment to the patients. More people should be able to participate in this program."

The Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain said that marijuana growing sites are already gearing up for the change to the flower form. At present in the state, there are three grow sites. While two are part of the Louisiana State University system, one is part of the Southern University system.

Commenting on the developments, Strain said, "I think there's going to be a shift in consumption patterns. We will probably have some overall increase in utilization, but it will remain to be seen. We'll know in about six months."

At present, there are around 28,174 registered medical marijuana users in the state. Around 280 physicians across the state have prescribed medical marijuana to at least one of their patients.

As per official records, the state's grow sites have around 185 to 200 pounds of product available for distribution across the major cities in Louisiana starting January.

