Major Averages Continue To Turn In Mixed Performance

The major U.S. stock indexes moved in opposite directions early in the session on Wednesday and continue to turn in a mixed performance in afternoon trading. While the Dow has remained in positive territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is stuck in the red.

Currently, the Nasdaq is off its lowest of the session but still down 47.18 points or 0.3 percent at 15,734.55. Meanwhile, the Dow is up 68.18 points or 0.2 percent at 36,466.39 and the S&P 500 is up 1.21 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 4,787.56.

Traders may be reluctant to continue making significant moves following recent strength in the , which has lifted the S&P 500 to new record highs.

The Dow has also climbed back within striking distance of its record highs, as stocks recover from the sell-off seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the .

While the Omicron variant has contributed to a surge in new coronavirus cases around the world, traders seem optimistic that the milder symptoms associated with the new strain will not lead to a significant economic slowdown.

Traders often engage in so-called "window dressing" going into the end of the year, although activity may still be somewhat subdued ahead of the holiday.

Even though the U.S. markets will not be closed for the New Year's holiday, traders may still look to get a head start on the festivities.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the National Association of Realtors showed an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in the month of November.

NAR said its pending home sales index slid 2.2 percent to 122.4 in November after spiking 7.5 percent to 125.2 in October. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.5 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves in afternoon trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Airline stocks continue to see substantial weakness, however, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index slumping by 2 percent.

On the other hand, notable strength remains visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Housing stocks have also moved to the upside despite the disappointing pending home sales data, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 1 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably lower over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.5 basis points at 1.546 percent.

