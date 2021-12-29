South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 5.1% In November

Industrial production in South Korea climbed a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That easily beat expectations for an increase or 2.5 percent following the upwardly revised 2.9 percent contraction in October (originally -3.0 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 5.9 percent - again exceeding forecasts for 3.2 percent and accelerating from 4.5 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production was up 3/2 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.