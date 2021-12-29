South Korea Retail Sales Sink 1.9% In November

The total value of retail sales was down a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in October.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 4.6 percent - shy of expectations for a gain of 5 percent and was down from the 7.4 percent increase in the previous month.

