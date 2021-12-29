Japanese Market Slightly Lower

The Japanese stock market is slightly lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 28,900 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders braced for a feared rebound in cases at the start of New Year's holidays due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 14.40 points or 0.05 percent to 28,892.48, after hitting a low of 28,579.49 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is flat and Honda is edging down 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.3 percent, while Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings are adding almost 1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is flat, while Mizuho Financial is edging up 0.2 percent.

The major exporters are lower. Panasonic is edging down 0.4 percent and Sony is edging down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are losing almost 1 percent each.

Among the other major losers, Nintendo and Sumitomo Osaka Cement are losing almost 2 percent each.

Conversely, Z Holdings is gaining almost 6 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 115 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday After ending the previous session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The Dow rose 90.42 points or 0.3 percent to 36,488.63, closing high for the sixth consecutive session. The S&P 500 also inched up 6.71 points or 0.1 percent to 4,793.06, while the Nasdaq climbed well off its worst levels but still closed down 15.51 points or 0.1 percent at 15,766.22.

The major European also finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, extending recent gains after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week. Crude oil for February delivery climbed $0.58 or 0.8 percent to $76.56 a barrel.

