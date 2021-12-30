European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Price Data Due

House price data from the UK is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to rise 0.5 percent on month in December, slower than the 0.9 percent rise in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer and harmonized consumer prices for December. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 5.7 percent from 5.5 percent in November.



In the meantime, Swiss KOF leading indicator data is due. The index is expected to fall to 106.4 in December from 108.5 in the previous month.

Also, producer prices data from Austria is due.

