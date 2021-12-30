Austria Producer Price Inflation Highest On Record

Austria's producer prices increased at the fastest pace on record in November, Statistics Austria reported Thursday.

Producer prices advanced 15.3 percent on a yearly basis in November, following prior month's 14.0 percent increase. This was the biggest increase since records began in January 2000.

The annual growth was driven by 35.7 percent increase in energy prices and 16.9 percent increase in intermediate goods prices. Producer prices of capital goods advanced only 1.7 percent and that of consumer goods by 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer price inflation eased to 1.5 percent from 3.2 percent a month ago.

