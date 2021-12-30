Greece Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In November

Greece producer price inflation accelerated sharply in November, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

Producer prices increased 24.5 percent year-on-year in November after rising 23.5 percent in the previous month.

The PPI for non-domestic market grew 32.4 percent annually and that for domestic market climbed 22.2 percent.

Among main industrial groupings, energy showed the biggest annual growth of 48.2 percent. Prices of intermediate goods advanced 9.8 percent and that of capital goods by 6.9 percent.

Durable and non-durable consumer goods prices were up 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Month-on-month, producer price inflation eased to 1.1 percent from 3.3 percent a month ago.

