Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower in a shortened final trading session of the year on Friday, snapping the six-session winning streak, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 below the 7,500 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders are booing profits after the recent string of gains. Trading activity remained somewhat subdued as some traders looked to get a head start on New Year's festivities.

Meanwhile, traders remain concerned over the rising domestic Covid-19 cases. New South Wales continues to hit new daily records of 21,151 new cases and six deaths on Thursday. Victoria reported a new daily record of 5,919 new cases and seven deaths. Queensland recorded 2,222 new cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 39.40 points or 0.52 percent to 7,474.00, after hitting a low of 7,463.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 37.00 points or 0.47 percent to 7,806.70. Australian ended slightly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is edging up 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 1 percent, while OZ Minerals and BHP Group are losing almost 1 percent each. Mineral Resources is declining almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent, Origin Energy is down almost 1 percent and Santos is edging down 0.2 percent, while Beach energy is edging up 0.4 percent.



Among tech stocks, Appen, WiseTech Global and Xero are losing more than 1 percent each, while Afterpay is gaining almost 1 percent and Zip is adding more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging down 0.5 percent National Australia Bank is declining more than 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are losing almost 1 percent each.

Gold miners are higher as gold prices climbed overnight. Resolute Mining is surging almost 7 percent, Northern Star Resources is adding almost 3 percent and Gold Road Resources is up more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are gaining almost 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.725 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks came under pressure going into the close of trading on Thursday after seeing modest strength for much of the trading session. The major averages pulled back well off their best levels of the day and into negative territory.

The major averages all finished the day moderately below the unchanged line. The Dow dipped 90.55 points or 0.3 percent to 36,398.08, the Nasdaq edged down 24.65 points or 0.2 percent to 15,471.56 and the S&P 500 slipped 14.33 points or 0.3 percent to 4,778.73.

The major European markets also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both crept up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, aided by data showing increased demand for energy in the U.S. and a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February delivery rose $0.43 or 0.6 percent to $76.99 a barrel, closing higher for the seventh consecutive session.

