China PMIs Climb In December

China's purchasing managers' indices for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors climbed in December, reports said Friday, citing official data.

The manufacturing PMI rose to 50.3 from 50.1 in November, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which covers services and construction sectors, rose to 52.7 from 52.3 in November.

The composite PMI, which combines the manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes, was at 52.2 in December, unchanged from the previous month.

Economic News

