Turkish November Trade Gap Widens

Turkey's foreign trade deficit widened in November from a year ago, preliminary data from the statistical office Turkstat showed Friday.

The trade deficit grew to $5.40 billion from $5.05 billion in the same month last year. Exports rose 33.70 percent annually and imports increased 27.30 percent.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, exports rose 27.00 percent and imports climbed 26.10 percent in November.

The foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $315.00 million.

In the January to November period, the trade deficit narrowed to $39.35 billion from $45.32 billion last year. Exports grew 33.80 percent and imports increased 23.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.