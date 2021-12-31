logo
Dutch Retail Sales Growth Slows In November

The Netherlands' retail sales grew at a slower, yet robust, pace in November, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Retail sales grew 5.2 percent year-on-year following a 6.7 percent increase in October.

Sales volume grew 2.6 percent annually.

On a shopping-day adjusted basis, retail sales rose 6.9 percent annually in November.

Sales in the non-food sector grew 7.4 percent following a 12.8 percent increase in October. The turnover of the food sector was unchanged after a 1.7 percent fall in the previous month.

Online sales climbed 5.2 percent from a year ago after a 3.6 percent increase in October.

