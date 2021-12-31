South Korea Inflation Eases Slightly In December

South Korea's consumer price inflation eased slightly in December, while core inflation that excludes food and energy prices accelerated, figures from the statistical office showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year following a 3.8 percent increase in November.



Core inflation accelerated to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.2 percent after a 0.5 percent rise in November.



The core CPI rose 0.4 percent monthly following a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.

