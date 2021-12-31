Profit Taking May Lead To Initial Weakness On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to extend the pullback seen late in the previous session.

Traders may continue to cash in on recent strength in the , which has helped lift the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record highs.

Overall trading activity is likely to be subdued, however, as some traders look to get a head start on New Year's Eve festivities.

With many overseas markets closed on the day, traders are also likely to stick to the sidelines amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.

Even if stocks continue to give back ground on the day, the major averages are poised to post strong gains for the year.

Going into today's trading, the S&P 500 is up 27.2 percent for the year, while the Nasdaq and the Dow are up by 22.1 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively.

After seeing modest strength for much of the trading session, stocks came under pressure going into the close of trading on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their best levels of the day and into negative territory.

The major averages all finished the day moderately below the unchanged line. The Dow dipped 90.55 points or 0.3 percent to 36,398.08, the Nasdaq edged down 24.65 points or 0.2 percent to 15,471.56 and the S&P 500 slipped 14.33 points or 0.3 percent to 4,778.73.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street may partly have reflected profit taking after the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new record intraday highs in early trading.

Stocks initially benefited from recent upward momentum, which has helped the markets largely offset the pullback seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the .

With early indications that the Omicron variant causes milder symptoms, traders seem optimistic the new strain will not detail the economic recovery.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 25th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 198,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.

The slight pullback surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 208,000 from the 205,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from MNI Indicators growth in Chicago-area activity picked back up in the month of December.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer rose to 63.1 in December from 61.8 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the business barometer to inch up to 62.0.

Natural gas stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 1.3 percent.

The weakness among natural gas stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the commodity, with natural gas for February delivery plunging $0.289 or 7.5 percent to $3.561 per million BTUs.

Considerable weakness also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent drop by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Networking stocks also showed a notable move to the downside, while strength remained visible among gold and tobacco stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are tumbling $1.42 to $75.57 a barrel after climbing $0.43 to $76.99 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $8.30 to $1,814.10 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are advancing $9.80 to $1,823.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.10 yen versus the 115.08 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1328 compared to yesterday's $1.1325.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trading on Friday, with markets in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan closed for holidays ahead of the New Year.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,639.78 after Chinese companies listed in the U.S. rebounded Thursday following a five-day slump. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2 percent to close at 23,397.67 in a shortened session.

Australian markets fell in a shortened trading session as the country crossed 25,000 daily Covid-19 infections for the first time since the pandemic began.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index dropped 68.80 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,444.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 64.50 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,779.20 amid broad-based selling.

Gold miner Newcrest rose about 1 percent and Regis Resources soared 4.6 percent. Bega Cheese rallied 3.1 percent on top of the nearly 4 percent gains on Thursday.

New Zealand shares ended lower to snap a nine-year winning streak amid concerns over inflation and valuations. The benchmark NZX-50 Index ended the session marginally lower at 13,033.77 and slipped 0.4 percent in 2021.

Europe

European stocks moved mostly lower on Friday, as surging Covid-19 infections around the world stoked worries over the pace of global economic recovery.

The downside, however, remained capped after separate reports showed Chinese manufacturing activity continued to expand in December and service sector activity accelerated at a slightly faster pace in the month.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both fell by 0.3 percent during the last trading session of 2021, while the German market was closed for New Year's Eve.

Nestlé S.A. shares moved to the downside. The Swiss food major has terminated its existing share buyback program initiated on January 3, 2020.

U.S. Economic Reports

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) are seeing significant pre-market strength after the drug maker submitted a new drug application to the FDA seeking approval for its heart drug sotagliflozin for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Medical company Colfax (CFX) may also be in focus after announcing plans to seek shareholder approval for a reverse stock split, with the exact ratio to be determined at a later date.

Meanwhile, shares of Xilinx (XLNX) may move to the downside after Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said it now expects to complete its takeover of the chipmaker in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a previous year-end target.

