Singapore GDP Improves 2.6% In Q4

Singapore's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent on quarter following the 1.2 percent increase in the previous three months.

On an annualized yearly basis, GDP jumped 5.9 percent - also exceeding forecasts for a gain of 5.4 percent and slowing from 7.1 percent in the third quarter.

For all of 2021, GDP jumped 7.2 percent after shrinking 5.4 percent in 2020.

Economic News

