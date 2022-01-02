Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 55.5 In December - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in December, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.5.

That's up from 54.9 and it moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Though remaining well below the readings seen at the start of the year, the index pointed to the strongest rate of improvement for four months.

A renewed and solid upturn in production supported the higher PMI figure. Notably, the rate of output growth was the quickest seen since August. Companies often mentioned that they had increased production due to higher new order intakes and improved demand conditions.

Total new work rose at a sharp and accelerated rate in December, in part due to the steepest increase in foreign demand for five months.

