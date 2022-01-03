China Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Tuesday

China will on Tuesday see December results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to show a score of 50.0, up marginally from 49.9 in November.

Japan (Jibun) and Thailand (Markit) also will see December manufacturing PMI data; in November, their scores were 54.5 and 50.6, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.