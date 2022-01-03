European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Final factory Purchasing Managers' survey data from the euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's manufacturing PMI data. Economists forecast the index to fall to 56.2 in December from 57.1 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is seen at 61.5 in December, down from 62.8 a month ago.

Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 AM ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results. The final reading is seen falling to 58.0 in December, in line with flash estimate, from 58.4 in November.

