Singapore House Price Inflation Accelerates In Q4

Singapore house prices increased at a faster pace in the fourth quarter, flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed on Monday.

Residential property prices grew 5 percent on a quarterly basis, faster than the 1.1 percent increase seen in the third quarter.

For the whole of 2021, house price inflation surged to 10.6 percent from 2.2 percent in 2020. This was the biggest annual growth since 2010.



The flash estimates are compiled prior to the implementation of the latest round of property market cooling measures on December 16, 2021. Revised data is due on January 28.

