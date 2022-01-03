Indonesia Inflation At 18-Month High

Indonesia's consumer price inflation increased to the highest level in eighteen months in December, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 1.87 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.75 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a rate of 1.80 percent.

The latest inflation was the highest since June last year, when it was 1.96 percent.

Core inflation was 1.56 percent in December versus 1.44 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected 1.52 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.57 percent in December, following a 0.37 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.52 percent rise.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco rose 1.61 percent yearly in December and prices for clothing and footwear grew by 0.22 percent.

Transportation cost gained 0.62 percent annually and prices for household equipment, equipment, and routine maintenance rose 0.24 percent.

For the January to December period, inflation was 1.87 percent.

