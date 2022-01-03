Turkey Manufacturing Growth Continues In December

Turkey's manufacturing activity increased marginally in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.1 in December from 52.0 in November. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

Employment increased for the nineteenth straight month in December.

Input cost rose at the sharpest pace since the survey began in mid-2005 and selling prices increased.

New orders increased for the third month in a row in December and production decreased.

Firms reduced purchasing activity, inputs and finished goods in December. Suppliers' delivery time lengthened to the second greatest extent on record.

"Alongside the potential issues caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector begins 2022 in a challenging position," Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit, said.

