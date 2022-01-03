Latvia Industrial Production Increases In November

Latvia's industrial production increased in November, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in November.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 1.1 percent in November.

Manufacturing output gained 1.9 percent annually in November, but fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying grew 2.3 percent yearly, while output in electricity and gas supply fell 4.7 percent.

For the January to November period, industrial production grew 6.4 percent.

