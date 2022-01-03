Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Rebound On Tuesday

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 55 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,550-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported by oil and technology shares - while concerns over the surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the glove makers and telecoms, while the financials were mixed and the plantations were up.

For the day, the index sank 18.48 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 1,549.05 after trading between 1,545.53 and 1,556.28. Volume was 2.744 billion shares worth 1.482 billion ringgit. There were 485 gainers and 436 decliners.



Among the actives, Axiata plunged 6.73 percent, while CIMB Group added 0.73 percent, Dialog Group advanced 1.15 percent, Digi.com tanked 6.65 percent, Genting jumped 1.28 percent, Genting Malaysia improved 1.04 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 1.57 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 6.40 percent, INARI climbed 1.25 percent, IOI Corporation surged 4.29 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong collected 0.18 percent, Maybank and Telekom Malaysia both increased 0.36 percent, Maxis surrendered 5.15 percent, MISC sank 0.71 percent, MRDIY rose 0.55 percent, Petronas Chemicals retreated 1.79 percent, PPB Group perked 0.12 percent, Press Metal declined 2.08 percent, Public Bank fell 0.24 percent, RHB Capital gained 0.56 percent, Sime Darby slumped 0.86 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rallied 2.13 percent, Tenaga Nasional weakened 1.18 percent, Top Glove plummeted 7.72 percent and Hong Leong Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and generally picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow spiked 246.76 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 36,585.06, while the NASDAQ jumped 187.83 points or 1.20 percent to close at 15,832.80 and the S&P 500 gained 30.38 points or 0.64 percent to end at 4,796.56.

The rally on Wall Street came as optimism about growth outweighed concerns about the Omicron variant in several countries, including the U.S.

But activity was somewhat subdued with investors looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy meeting later this week.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased 0.4 percent in November amid strong gains in single-family homebuilding, although outlays on public projects were weak.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday on reports that Libya, one of OPEC's more important oil drillers, will likely lose about 200,000 barrels daily in output over the next week because of a damaged pipeline. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.87 or 1.2 percent at $76.08 a barrel.

