Overbought Taiwan Stock Market Nonetheless Called Higher On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after halting the seven-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 580 points or 3.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 18,270-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported by oil and technology shares - while concerns over the surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the and plastics companies were offset by weakness from the financials and cement stocks.

For the day, the index added 51.67 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 18,270.51 after trading between 18,238.47 and 18,379.69.



Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.44 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.56 percent, CTBC Financial sank 0.77 percent, Fubon Financial declined 1.31 percent, First Financial lost 0.41 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.60 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.46 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.96 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.42 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.64 percent, MediaTek plunged 3.36 percent, Delta Electronics spiked 2.55 percent, Formosa Plastic climbed 1.44 percent, Asia Cement slumped 0.68 percent, Taiwan Cement skidded 1.15 percent and Formosa Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and generally picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow spiked 246.76 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 36,585.06, while the NASDAQ jumped 187.83 points or 1.20 percent to close at 15,832.80 and the S&P 500 gained 30.38 points or 0.64 percent to end at 4,796.56.

The rally on Wall Street came as optimism about growth outweighed concerns about the Omicron variant in several countries, including the U.S.

But activity was somewhat subdued with investors looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy meeting later this week.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased 0.4 percent in November amid strong gains in single-family homebuilding, although outlays on public projects were weak.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday on reports that Libya, one of OPEC's more important oil drillers, will likely lose about 200,000 barrels daily in output over the next week because of a damaged pipeline. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.87 or 1.2 percent at $76.08 a barrel.

