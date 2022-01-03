Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

Ahead of the long New Year's Day holiday weekend, the Thai stock market had moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. Off since Dec. 30, the Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,655-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported by oil and technology shares - while concerns over the surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index picked up 4.29 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,657.62 after trading between 1,652.37 and 1,660.85. Volume was 21.309 billion shares worth 74.535 billion baht. There were 841 decliners and 692 gainers, with 561 stocks finishing unchanged.



Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.44 percent, while Bangkok Bank collected 0.41 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 0.86 percent, BTS Group shed 0.53 percent, CP All Public added 0.43 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods spiked 2.00 percent, Energy Absolute dipped 0.26 percent, Gulf surged 3.98 percent, IRPC increased 0.52 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.75 percent, Krung Thai Card retreated 1.25 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.92 percent, PTT slumped 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical perked 0.43 percent, SCG Packaging declined 0.72 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skidded 0.39 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.52 percent, True Corporation rallied 0.84 percent, TTB Bank gave away 0.68 percent and Thailand Airport, Bangkok Expressway and Kasikornbank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and generally picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow spiked 246.76 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 36,585.06, while the NASDAQ jumped 187.83 points or 1.20 percent to close at 15,832.80 and the S&P 500 gained 30.38 points or 0.64 percent to end at 4,796.56.

The rally on Wall Street came as optimism about growth outweighed concerns about the Omicron variant in several countries, including the U.S.

But activity was somewhat subdued with investors looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy meeting later this week.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased 0.4 percent in November amid strong gains in single-family homebuilding, although outlays on public projects were weak.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday on reports that Libya, one of OPEC's more important oil drillers, will likely lose about 200,000 barrels daily in output over the next week because of a damaged pipeline. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.87 or 1.2 percent at $76.08 a barrel.

