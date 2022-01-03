Additional Support Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after halting the five-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 80 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,665-point plateau and it's called to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported by oil and technology shares - while concerns over the surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the resource stocks and energy producers, while the financials and cement companies were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 83.83 points or 1.27 percent to finish at 6,665.31 after trading between 6,586.13 and 6,677.20.



Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.85 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 1.55 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.37 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.34 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.36 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia accelerated 1.70 percent, Indosat soared 3.63 percent, Indocement plunged 3.31 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.34 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded1.19 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.47 percent, Astra International was up 0.44 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 2.94 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations improved 0.92 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.79 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 4.00 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 1.71 percent, Timah strengthened 1.03 percent and Bumi Resources declined 1.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and generally picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow spiked 246.76 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 36,585.06, while the NASDAQ jumped 187.83 points or 1.20 percent to close at 15,832.80 and the S&P 500 gained 30.38 points or 0.64 percent to end at 4,796.56.

The rally on Wall Street came as optimism about growth outweighed concerns about the Omicron variant in several countries, including the U.S.

But activity was somewhat subdued with investors looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy meeting later this week.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased 0.4 percent in November amid strong gains in single-family homebuilding, although outlays on public projects were weak.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday on reports that Libya, one of OPEC's more important oil drillers, will likely lose about 200,000 barrels daily in output over the next week because of a damaged pipeline. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.87 or 1.2 percent at $76.08 a barrel.

