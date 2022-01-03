Japanese Market Sharply Higher

The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on first trading day of the year on Tuesday, recouping the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index moving just above the 29,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains across most sectors. However, traders remain concerned about the rapid spread of the new Omicorn variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 395.15 points or 1.37 percent to 29,186.86, after touching a high of 29,253.78 earlier. Japanese shares closed slightly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is flat. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 2 percent and Toyota is surging more than 4 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 4 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are adding more than 3 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining more than 2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are adding almost 2 percent each.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic is gaining almost 4 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 2 percent and Sony is advancing almost 3 percent, while Canon is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines are surging more than 5 percent each, while Mazda Motor and Nissan Motor are gaining almost 5 percent each. Toyota Motor, Hino Motors and Fujikura, Japan Steel Works and Sumco are adding more than 4 percent each. JTEKT and Taiyo Yuden are up almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, there are no major losers.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 115 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved higher on Monday, the first trading session of the new year, amid optimism the will stay on the recovery track despite the surge in coronavirus cases in several parts of the globe.

The major averages all ended with solid gains. The Dow climbed 246.76 points or 0.68 percent to 36,585.06, a record closing high. The S&P 500, which also posted a fresh closing high, settling at 4,796.56, gained 30.38 points or 0.64 percent, while the Nasdaq moved up 187.83 points or 1.2 percent to 15,832.80.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. Germany's DAX advanced 0.86 percent to close at a six-week high and France's CAC surged up 0.9 percent, settling at a fresh record high. Markets in the U.K. were closed for New Year holiday.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday on reports that Libya, one of OPEC's more important oil drillers, will likely lose about 200,000 barrels daily in output over the next week because of a damaged pipeline. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.87 or 1.2 percent at $76.08 a barrel.

