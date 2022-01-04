European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment and retail sales from Germany and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's retail sales and labor force survey data. Sales are forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month in November, following a 0.3 percent drop in October.

Half an hour later, Swiss consumer price figures are due. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.6 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is scheduled to issue flash consumer and harmonized consumer price figures for December. Consumer price inflation is seen unchanged at 2.8 percent.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. The number of unemployed is expected to fall 15,000 in December compared to a decline of 34,000 in November.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS final factory PMI is due. The final PMI reading is seen at 57.6 in December, in line with flash estimate, down from 58.1 in November.

In the meantime, the Bank of England releases mortgage approvals for November. Economists forecast the mortgage approvals to fall to 65,400 from 67,199 in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.