Asian Shares Rise On Growth Optimism

Asian stocks gained ground on Tuesday, tracking gains on the U.S. bourses overnight as investors remained optimistic that Omicron would not derail the economic recovery.

Chinese shares fell slightly despite signs of accelerating factory activity growth in December. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 7.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,632.33 in its first session of the year.

There were concerns over support for the financial system after the People's Bank of China cut its net injection of short-term cash to the .

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended little changed at 23,289.84. Tech stocks declined after China's cyberspace regulator announced that internet platforms with data for more than 1 million users will need to undergo a security review before listing overseas from Feb. 15.

Japanese shares rallied after the yen fell to its weakest since 2017 against the dollar. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 510.08 points, or 1.8 percent, to 29,301.79 after the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs overnight on the back of solid gains for the likes of Apple, Tesla and Amazon.

Seoul stocks ended a choppy session marginally higher as investors assessed the impact of the and Omicron variant on and the .

Internet portal operator Naver lost 2.8 percent and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gave up 2.5 percent, while electric car battery maker LG Chem jumped 4.2 percent.

Australian markets started the year with a bang despite the country crossing half a million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The Australian dollar slipped to a nearly two-week low as New South Wales set records for Covid-19 hospitalizations and daily caseloads, raising speculation the central bank might turn more dovish.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index spiked 145.20 points, or 2 percent, to 7,589.80 in its first trading session of the year, with energy, mining and healthcare stocks leading the surge. The broader All Ordinaries Index jumped 147.60 points, or 1.9 percent, at 7,926.80.

Whitehaven Coal soared 5.8 percent on fears of global supply disruption after Indonesia imposed a ban on coal exports.

U.S. stocks rose on the first trading session of the New Year Monday, shrugging off concerns about rising Covid-19 cases around the world.

The Dow gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent to reach record closing highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2 percent.

