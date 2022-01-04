Swiss Inflation Steady At 1.5%

Swiss consumer price inflation remained stable in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose to 1.5 percent in December, same as seen in November. Economists had forecast a 1.6 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.1 percent in December, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

Prices for heating oil, air transport and fuel declined in November, data showed. In contrast, prices for private means of transport, hotel accommodation and for second-hand cars increased.

In 2021, inflation was 0.6 percent.

