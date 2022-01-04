Portugal Consumer Confidence Remains Stable In December

Portugal's consumer confidence remained unchanged in December, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence indicator was -19.2 in December, same as seen in November.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to -0.7 in December from -2.1 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale rose to -4.7 in December from -8.9 in November.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector weakened to 3.7 in December and the confidence measure in the services sector increased to 14.5.

The economic climate indicator remained unchanged at 1.9 in December.

