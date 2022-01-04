Thailand Manufacturing Sector Contracts In December

Thailand's manufacturing sector deteriorated in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.5 in December from 50.6 in November. A score below 50 indicates contraction.

Output increased at a strong pace in December, while foreign demand was affected by the slow recovery in economic conditions.

Input cost increased in December and output price inflation rose at a record rate.

Employment declined at the fastest rate since October and backlogs of work rose for the first time since September 2020.

Suppliers' delivery time improved at a record rate in December and purchasing activity increased.

The overall sentiment remained positive in December, with the level of confidence rising to the third highest on record.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.