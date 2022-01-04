Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to extend the notable advance seen in the previous session.

The strong upward move shown by stocks in 2021 has carried over into the New Year, with the Dow and the S&P 500 ending Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economic outlook even as the U.S. reported a record number of new Covid cases on Monday, with new infections surging above 1 million.

Indications the new Omicron variant causes milder symptoms has led to hopes the recent surge could actually help to accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Analysts expect 2022 to be another strong year for stocks even as the Federal Reserve prepares to wrap up its asset purchase program and begin raising interest rates.

Stocks moved mostly higher during the first trading session of the New Year on Monday amid optimism the will stay on the recovery track despite the surge in coronavirus cases in several parts of the globe.

The major averages all ended with solid gains. The Dow climbed 246.76 points or 0.7 percent to 36,585.06, a record closing high. The S&P 500, which also set a fresh closing high of 4,796.56, gained 30.38 points or 0.6 percent, while the Nasdaq jumped up 187.83 points or 1.2 percent to 15,832.80.

Among the significant contributors to the market's surge were Apple Inc. (APPL) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA). Apple shares gained more than 2.5 percent, hitting an all-time high. The iPhone maker became the first company to hit a $3 trillion market capitalization.

Apple reached the latest milestone just less than two years after it breached the $2 trillion mark. Apple's market value first crossed the $1 trillion threshold in August 2018 and exceeded $2 trillion in August 2020.

Shares of Tesla spiked 13.5 percent thanks to the company's quarterly deliveries beating estimates. Tesla announced it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of 263,026.

Bank stocks also moved higher as Treasury yields advanced. Uutomobile, aviation and energy stocks also posted impressive gains.

Wells Fargo (WFC) surged up 5.8 percent thanks to a rating upgrade of the stock by Barclays. Goldman Sachs (GS), Intel (INTC), Boeing (BA), American Express (AXP), Visa (V) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM) also moved notably higher..

In economic news, a report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. construction spending increased 0.4 percent in November amid strong gains in single-family homebuilding. However, outlays on public projects were weak.

Economists had expected construction spending to climb 0.6 percent. Construction spending increased 9.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in November.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.76 to $76.84 a barrel after climbing $0.87 to $76.08 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after plunging $28.50 to $1,800.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3.10 to $1,803.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 116.32 yen compared to the 115.32 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1281 compared to yesterday's $1.1297.

Asia

Asian stocks gained ground on Tuesday, tracking gains on the U.S. bourses overnight as investors remained optimistic that Omicron would not derail the economic recovery.

Chinese shares fell slightly despite signs of accelerating factory activity growth in December. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 7.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,632.33 in its first session of the year.

There were concerns over support for the financial system after the People's Bank of China cut its net injection of short-term cash to the .

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended little changed at 23,289.84. Tech stocks declined after China's cyberspace regulator announced that internet platforms with data for more than 1 million users will need to undergo a security review before listing overseas from Feb. 15.

Japanese shares rallied after the yen fell to its weakest since 2017 against the dollar. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 510.08 points, or 1.8 percent, to 29,301.79 after the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs overnight on the back of solid gains for the likes of Apple, Tesla and Amazon.

Seoul stocks ended a choppy session marginally higher as investors assessed the impact of the and Omicron variant on and the economy.

Internet portal operator Naver lost 2.8 percent and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gave up 2.5 percent, while electric car battery maker LG Chem jumped 4.2 percent.

Australian markets started the year with a bang despite the country crossing half a million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The Australian dollar slipped to a nearly two-week low as New South Wales set records for Covid-19 hospitalizations and daily caseloads, raising speculation the central bank might turn more dovish.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index spiked 145.20 points, or 2 percent, to 7,589.80 in its first trading session of the year, with energy, mining and healthcare stocks leading the surge. The broader All Ordinaries Index jumped 147.60 points, or 1.9 percent, at 7,926.80.

Whitehaven Coal soared 5.8 percent on fears of global supply disruption after Indonesia imposed a ban on coal exports.

Europe

European stocks have moved sharply higher on Tuesday after a string of new studies suggested that the Omicron variant might be less severe than initially feared.

Strong economic data from Germany and the U.K. has also boosted investor hopes for a quick economic recovery from the pandemic.

German retail sales rose for a second straight month in November, defying expectations for a decline, preliminary data from Destatis showed.

Retail sales increased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent drop. In October, sales grew a revised 0.5 percent.

Separate data from the British Retail Consortium showed that U.K. shop prices grew at a faster pace in December.

Shop prices climbed 0.8 percent on a yearly basis in December following a 0.3 percent gain in November, which was the first rise in two-and-a-half years.

While the German DAX Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are jumping by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Julius Baer has moved to the upside. The Swiss private bank is parting ways with an independent wealth manager it bought five years ago.

Novartis has also risen. The pharmaceutical firm said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has issued its decision upholding the validity of the US patent covering a dosing regimen for Gilenya.

Capita Plc shares have also advanced. The British BPO company said it has completed the sale of its Secure Solutions and Services to NEC Software Solutions U.K. for a consideration of 62 million pounds.

Wizz Air Holdings has soared. The low-cost airline reported that it carried 2.64 million passengers in the month of December 2021, up 296.3 percent from 665,722 passengers a year ago. British Airways-owner IAG has also jumped.

Nordex Group, a German wind turbine maker, has also moved higher. The company said that it has received an order for 380 MW wind turbines from Finnish utility company Fortum for the Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr wind farm cluster in Finland.

On the other hand, Swedish telecommunications company Telia Company AB has dipped after it agreed to sell Telia Latvija SIA to Tet SIA.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of December at 10 am ET.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to dip to 60.2 in December from 61.1 in November, although a reading above 50 would indicate continued growth in the sector.

Also at 10 am ET, the Labor Department is due to release the results of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for November. Job openings are expected to inch up to 11.06 million.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after Baird upgraded its rating on the athletic apparel maker's stock to Outperform from Neutral.

Enterprise information company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) may also see initial strength after Barclays upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Meanwhile, shares of Foot Locker (FL) may come under pressure after J.P. Morgan Securities downgraded its rating on the athletic footwear and apparel retailer to Underweight from Neutral.

