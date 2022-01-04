Singapore Manufacturing PMI Rises Slightly In December

Singapore's manufacturing growth improved marginally in December, after slowing slightly in the previous month, survey results from the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) showed Tuesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector rose to 50.7 from 50.6 in the previous month. In October, the reading was 50.8.

A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



The overall manufacturing sector has now recorded 18 months of consecutive expansion, the institute said.



The Electronics Sector PMI climbed to 51.0 from 50.80 in November. The electronics sector grew for the seventeenth month in a row.

