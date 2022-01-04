TSX Ends Marginally Up

The Canadian market pared strong early gains and settled just marginally up on Tuesday as stocks drifted lower on profit taking.

Energy stocks moved up sharply as oil prices climbed higher after the OPEC+ decided to stick to their plan of gradually increasing output in February. Healthcare, financial and consumer discretionary shares were the other prominent gainers.

Technology stocks drifted lower on profit taking. Real estate and materials shares were the other notable losers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which spurted to 21,473.67 at the start, gaining over 250 points in the process, ended the session with just a marginal gain of 13.68 points or 0.06% at 21,236.52.

The Capped Energy Index climbed 3.65%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) gained 3 to 7%.

The Capped Healthcare Index surged up 2.37%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) climbed 7.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) gained more than 5%, while Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) gained 3.7% and 3.35%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary shares Magna International (MG.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) gained 6.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) advanced nearly 1.5% and Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) gained about 1.05%.

Technology stocks Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) lost 10.9% and 6.3%, respectively. Viq Solutions (VQS.TO) shed 5.7% and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) declined 5.3%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed raw materials prices in Canada decreased to 36.2% (on yearly basis) in November from 38.5% in October. The Raw Materials Price Index in Canada fell by 1% month-over-month in November from a 4.8% increase in the prior month.

The industrial product price in Canada went up 0.8% month over month in November of 2021, following an upwardly revised 1.6% rise in the previous month. Producer prices in Canada increased 18.1% in November of 2021 over the same month in the previous year.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI came in at 56.5 in December of 2021, down from 57.2 in November and the lowest reading in five months.

