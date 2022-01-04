Thai Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Wednesday

The Thai stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, gathering almost 35 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,670-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with support from oil stocks tempered by weakness from technology shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the energy producers and the financial shares.

For the day, the index gained 12.66 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 1,670.28 after trading between 1,663.50 and 1,674.19. Volume was 28.684 billion shares worth 100.014 billion baht. There were 870 gainers and 836 decliners, with 435 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.87 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.23 percent, Asset World soared 3.88 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 2.88 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 2.61 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 1.18 percent, BTS Group gathered 1.07 percent, CP All Public improved 1.27 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods surged 5.88 percent, Energy Absolute increased 1.30 percent, Gulf spiked 3.83 percent, IRPC strengthened 1.56 percent, Kasikornbank accelerated 2.46 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 2.27 percent, Krung Thai Card and PTT Exploration and Production both gained 1.27 percent, PTT Oil & Retail added 0.93 percent, PTT Global Chemical perked 1.28 percent, SCG Packaging sank 0.72 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.79 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.26 percent, True Corporation retreated 1.26 percent and TTB Bank, Banpu and PTT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and stayed that way and the S&P opened higher but fell into the red.

The Dow spiked 214.59 points or 0.59 percent to a record 36,799.65, while the NASDAQ tumbled 210.08 points or 1.33 percent to close at 15,622.72 and the S&P 500 eased 3.02 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,793.54.

The sharp pullback by NASDAQ reflected substantial weakness among software and biotechnology stocks, while financials fueled the Dow.

The continued advance by the Dow also came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook even as the U.S. reported more than 1 million new Covid cases on Monday. Indications the new Omicron variant causes milder symptoms has led to hopes the recent surge could actually help to accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday after OPEC said it would stick to its plan to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day in February. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.91 or 1.2 percent at $76.99 a barrel.

