Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Bourse

The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,990-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with support from oil stocks tempered by weakness from technology shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, chemical companies and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 0.47 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,989.24 after trading between 2,973.08 and 2,995.25. Volume was 615 million shares worth 9.9 trillion won. There were 506 gainers and 339 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.94 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.99 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.83 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.13 percent, LG Electronics improved 1.79 percent, Naver tumbled 2.79 percent, LG Chem surged 4.21 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 1.38 percent, S-Oil skyrocketed 5.01 percent, SK Innovation accelerated 2.22 percent, Korea Shipbuilding soared 5.00 percent, POSCO rallied 2.32 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.57 percent, Hyundai Motor dipped 0.24 percent, Kia Motors climbed 1.09 percent and SK Hynix and SK Telecom were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and stayed that way and the S&P opened higher but fell into the red.

The Dow spiked 214.59 points or 0.59 percent to a record 36,799.65, while the NASDAQ tumbled 210.08 points or 1.33 percent to close at 15,622.72 and the S&P 500 eased 3.02 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,793.54.

The sharp pullback by NASDAQ reflected substantial weakness among software and biotechnology stocks, while financials fueled the Dow.

The continued advance by the Dow also came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook even as the U.S. reported more than 1 million new Covid cases on Monday. Indications the new Omicron variant causes milder symptoms has led to hopes the recent surge could actually help to accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday after OPEC said it would stick to its plan to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day in February. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.91 or 1.2 percent at $76.99 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis