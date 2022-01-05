European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases consumer confidence survey results. The confidence index is forecast to fall to 97 in December from 99 in November.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data from Hungary is due.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's INE releases services Purchasing Managers' survey results. The services index is forecast to fall to 57.5 in December from 59.8 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the index to drop to 54.0 in December from 55.9 in the previous month.

Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due. The final composite output index is seen at 53.3, in line with flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes flash consumer and harmonized consumer price data. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 3.9 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.