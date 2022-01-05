Hungary Jobless Rate Falls In November

Hungary's jobless rate decreased during the September-November period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to 3.6 percent in September to November period from 3.8 percent during August-October.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 177,000 during the September-November period from 184,200 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 11.9 percent in the three months ended November.

The employment rate rose to 63.8 percent in September-November period from 63.6 percent in August to October period.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in November from 3.9 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.