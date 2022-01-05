China Services Index Data Due On Thursday

China will on Thursday see December results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, their scores were 52.1 and 51.2, respectively.

Japan will see December results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in November, their scores were 53.0 and 53.3, respectively.

Australia will see December results for the services and composite indexes from Markit Economics; in November, both scores were 55.7.

Thailand will release December results for its consumer confidence index; in November, its score was 44.9.

Taiwan will provide consumer price data for December; in November, overall inflation was up 0.56 percent on month and 2.84 percent on year, while wholesale prices spiked an annual 14.19 percent.

