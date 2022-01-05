Soft Start Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,950-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, especially among the tech shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the stocks and oil companies, while the financials were mixed and the automobile producers offered support.

For the day, the index dropped 35.27 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 2,953.97 after trading between 2,936.73 and 2,986.20. Volume was 774 million shares worth 14.6 trillion won. There were 554 decliners and 319 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.27 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.35 percent, Hana Financial gained 0.70 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.65 percent, LG Electronics plunged 2.46 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.33 percent, Naver tanked 2.87 percent, LG Chem soared 3.11 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.23 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.99 percent, POSCO spiked 3.14 percent, SK Telecom accelerated 1.92 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.91 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 1.67 percent, Kia Motors surged 2.87 percent and S-Oil was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened flat on Wednesday and hugged the unchanged line for most of the session before plummeting after the release of the FOMC minutes.

The Dow tumbled 392.54 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 36,407.54, while the NASDAQ plummeted 522.54 points or 3.34 percent to close at 15,100.17 and the S&P 500 tanked 92.96 points or 1.94 percent to end at 4,700.58.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as the Fed minutes seemed to have a more hawkish tone, raising concerns the central bank will be more aggressive than anticipated.

According to the minutes of the December 14-15 meeting, members of the Fed are preparing to begin reducing the size of the central bank's approximately $8.8 trillion balance sheet soon after raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

Crude oil prices showed a notable advance Wednesday on optimism the Omicron variant of the will not significantly impact global demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February delivery jumped $0.86 or 1.1 percent to $77.85 a barrel.

