Win Streak Expected To End For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, gathering more than 40 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,675-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, especially among the tech shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the energy companies and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index added 6.51 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 1,676.79 after trading between 1,670.59 and 1,677.95. Volume was 27.933 billion shares worth 93.126 billion baht. There were 832 decliners and 817 gainers, with 509 stocks finishing unchanged.



Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.88 percent, while Asset World retreated 1.24 percent, Banpu rallied 2.83 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.20 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gathered 1.34 percent, BTS Group and Gulf both shed 0.53 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 1.85 percent, Energy Absolute spiked 2.06 percent, IRPC jumped 2.05 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.34 percent, Krung Thai Bank strengthened 1.48 percent, Krung Thai Card improved 1.25 percent, PTT perked 2.63 percent, PTT Exploration and Production advanced 0.84 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 1.68 percent, SCG Packaging declined 1.45 percent, Siam Commercial Bank sank 0.78 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.26 percent, True Corporation fell 0.42 percent, TTB Bank skidded 1.36 percent and Thailand Airport, Bangkok Expressway, CP All Public and PTT Oil & Retail were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened flat on Wednesday and hugged the unchanged line for most of the session before plummeting after the release of the FOMC minutes.

The Dow tumbled 392.54 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 36,407.54, while the NASDAQ plummeted 522.54 points or 3.34 percent to close at 15,100.17 and the S&P 500 tanked 92.96 points or 1.94 percent to end at 4,700.58.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as the Fed minutes seemed to have a more hawkish tone, raising concerns the central bank will be more aggressive than anticipated.

According to the minutes of the December 14-15 meeting, members of the Fed are preparing to begin reducing the size of the central bank's approximately $8.8 trillion balance sheet soon after raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

Crude oil prices showed a notable advance Wednesday on optimism the Omicron variant of the will not significantly impact global demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February delivery jumped $0.86 or 1.1 percent to $77.85 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release December results for its consumer confidence index later today; in November, its score was 44.9.

