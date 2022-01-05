Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure On Thursday

The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 300 points or 1.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 18,500-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, especially among the tech shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index eased 26.39 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 18,499.96 after trading between 18,446.52 and 18,619.61.



Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.16 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.39 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.53 percent, First Financial gained 0.61 percent, E Sun Financial improved 0.36 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped 0.91 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rose 0.16 percent, Hon Hai Precision surged 5.31 percent, Largan Precision tanked 3.15 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.58 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.86 percent, Delta Electronics tumbled 2.19 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.48 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.23 percent, Taiwan Cement fell 0.32 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened flat on Wednesday and hugged the unchanged line for most of the session before plummeting after the release of the FOMC minutes.

The Dow tumbled 392.54 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 36,407.54, while the NASDAQ plummeted 522.54 points or 3.34 percent to close at 15,100.17 and the S&P 500 tanked 92.96 points or 1.94 percent to end at 4,700.58.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as the Fed minutes seemed to have a more hawkish tone, raising concerns the central bank will be more aggressive than anticipated.

According to the minutes of the December 14-15 meeting, members of the Fed are preparing to begin reducing the size of the central bank's approximately $8.8 trillion balance sheet soon after raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

Crude oil prices showed a notable advance Wednesday on optimism the Omicron variant of the will not significantly impact global demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February delivery jumped $0.86 or 1.1 percent to $77.85 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide consumer price data for December later today; in November, overall inflation was up 0.56 percent on month and 2.84 percent on year, while wholesale prices spiked an annual 14.19 percent.

