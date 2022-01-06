European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders, Inflation Data Due

Factory orders and consumer prices from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for November. Orders are forecast to grow 2.1 percent on month, reversing a 6.9 percent fall in October.

At 3.00 am ET, gross wages and producer prices are due from Hungary.

Half an hour later, IHS Markit releases Germany's construction PMI data for December.



At 4.30 am ET, services Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from the UK. The services PMI is seen falling to 53.2 in December, in line with the flash estimate, from 58.5 in November.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area producer prices for November. Economists expect producer price inflation to rise to 22.9 percent from 21.9 percent in October.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's flash consumer prices data. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 5.1 percent in December from 5.2 percent in November.

