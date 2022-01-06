Amended: Germany Factory Orders Rebound In November

Corrected fourth para

Germany's factory orders rebounded in November largely driven by foreign demand, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

New orders grew 3.7 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a strong decline of 5.8 percent in October. The pace of growth also exceeded the economists' forecast of 2.1 percent.

Excluding major orders, new orders advanced 3.8 percent from the previous month.

The strong growth in new orders was attributable to foreign orders which increased by 8.0 percent. At the same time, domestic orders went down 2.5 percent.

Data showed that manufacturing turnover gained 4.1 percent on month, following a 3.4 percent rise in October. Compared with November 2020, turnover was by 0.3 percent higher.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.