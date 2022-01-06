World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Hawkish tone of the Fed as revealed in the minutes of the last FOMC spooked world markets and sent asset prices crashing. Asian equity markets witnessed massive sell-off. European stocks are trading significantly lower. American stock futures are mildly positive after the overnight rout. The Dollar Index has strengthened further. Bond yields hardened as likely faster actions by the Fed on a tight monetary policy regime, dampened sentiment. Oil prices spiked despite increase in inventories in the U.S. and the hawkish tone in the Fed minutes. Gold dropped as a strong dollar and rising bond yields caused the yellow metal to lose its sheen. Cryptocurrencies too have crashed around 10 percent. Bitcoin is down 8 percent whereas Ethereum is down 12 percent.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 36,492.60, up 0.23%

S&P 500 at 4,703.00, up 0.05%

Germany's DAX at 16,131.55, down 0.86%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,486.21, down 0.41%

France's CAC 40 at 7,296.66, down 1.08%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,341.89, down 1.14%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,487.87, down 2.88%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,358.30, down 2.74%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,586.08, down 0.25%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,072.86, up 0.72%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1310, down 0.03%

GBPUSD at 1.3527 down 0.20%

USDJPY at 115.85, down 0.21%

AUDUSD at 0.7171, down 0.66%

USDCAD at 1.2765, up 0.10%

Dollar Index at 96.19, up 0.02%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.737%, up 1.99%

Germany at -0.0405%, up 52.35%

France at 0.280%, up 20.91%

U.K. at 1.1475%, up 5.37%

Japan at 0.121%, up 2.99%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (February) at $78.28, up 0.55%

Brent Oil Futures (March) at $81.12, up 0.40%

Gold Futures (February) at $1,794.35, down 1.68%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $42,838.35, down 8.32%

Ethereum at $3,358.05, down 12.27%

Binance Coin at $463.23, down 9.90%

Solana at $148.16, down 12.80%

Cardano at $1.21, down 9.76%

