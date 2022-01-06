Hungary Producer Price Inflation Rises In November

Hungary's producer price inflation accelerated in November, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 21.6 percent year-on-year in November, following an 18.5 percent increase October.

The development of prices was influenced by the price rise of raw and base materials, and motor fuels, the agency said.

Domestic market producer prices gained 31.2 percent annually in November and foreign market prices increased by 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.7 percent in November.

For the January to November period, producer prices rose 12.8 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

