U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In November

The U.S. trade deficit widened significantly in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The report said the trade deficit widened to $80.2 billion in November from a revised $67.2 billion in October. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $77.1 billion from the $67.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider than expected trade deficit came as the value of imports spiked by 4.6 percent to $304.4 billion, while the value of exports crept up by 0.2 percent to $244.2 billion.

Economic News

